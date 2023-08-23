Batchelors is targeting time-poor home cooks with an instant noodle product intended to be mixed with protein and veg.

Called Cook with Noodles, the NPD has debuted with two variants: Chicken and Beef (rsp: £2.25/4x60g).

The packs were designed to provide “the perfect portion size”, each containing four 60g portions which could be mixed with protein and vegetables to create “a wholesome, quick meal”, said Batchelors.

Instant noodles – which took only six to 10 minutes to prepare – were an “ideal solution for those prioritising time and cost efficiency when cooking delicious meals at home”, it added.

“By adding Cook with Noodles to our portfolio, we are making Batchelors a destination for main meals, alongside snacking, helping to unlock new shoppers and mealtime opportunities,” said Batchelors brand director Basak Melik.

Batchelors has also expanded its Super Noodles range with an American Buffalo Sauce variant, which has already hit Sainsbury’s shelves (rsp: £1.45/90g).

It comes as Itsu has also embarked on a major noodle innovation push, recently adding two instant noodle lines and launching a trio of cooking noodle SKUs into the world foods aisle.

Itsu said it hoped the new launches would encourage “the UK to eat noodles as much as they eat pasta”.