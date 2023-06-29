Belvoir Farm has invested £1.7m in a canning line at its Bottesford factory to help ramp up its NPD pipeline.

Packing 50,000 cans per hour, the line will allow Belvoir to roll out 250ml can formats of three of its RTD mocktails: Passionfruit Martini, Peach Bellini, and Yuzu & Lime Mojito.

The smaller format of the cocktails, previously only available in a 750ml glass bottle, would appeal to smaller households and younger consumers, said Belvoir marketing director Daniel Wheeler.

The mocktails were intended to be served on their own or mixed with spirits, which was “how we’re seeing the soft drinks category evolve”, he added.

Belvoir is also planning to add a range of reduced-sugar canned drinks inspired by its “core favourite” variants. Elderflower Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Mango & Peach will be available in a multipack of four (rsp: £4.75).

Finally, the brand will introduce a 150ml can for its range of established Botanical sodas (rsp: £3.99/six-pack).

All three ranges are set to launch into grocery in September. Multipacks of the reduced-sugar drinks, Delicate Floral Soda and Spicy Ginger Soda will roll into Waitrose, with further retail listings to be confirmed.

The £1.7m investment comes as Belvoir prepares to rerun its masterbrand TV ad, ‘Welcome to our Wild’, from 1 July for four weeks.