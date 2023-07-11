Heinz is targeting home cooks with a new tomato-based ingredients range.

The 11-strong line-up includes a quintet of 500g cooking sauces – Classic Passata, Passata with Basil, Curry Tomato Base, Chilli Tomato Base and Frito Tomato Base (rsp: £1.75) – as well as a pizza base sauce (rsp: £1.75/400g), tomato purée (rsp: £1.40/130g), and various chopped and peeled tomatoes SKUs (rsp: £1.25/400g & £4.75/4x400g).

Nine of the SKUs have rolled into Asda, with Frito Tomato Base sauce and Finely Chopped Tomatoes to follow in August.

The range will launch into additional retailers later this year.

It offered “something for everyone, regardless of their cooking skills” and was developed based on research that found that seven out of the UK’s top 10 favourite dishes were tomato-based, according to Heinz [Mintel, 2022].

“We’re delighted to give Heinz tomato lovers even more access to our finest tomatoes, while offering inspiration for cooks to create new and delicious recipes in their kitchens,” said Heinz new ventures director Caio Fontenele.

“For those who love cooking from scratch, we have our delicious Heinz tomatoes in peeled, chopped or puréed formats. And for those who need an extra culinary hand and want to skip the basic preparation, we have our tasty, ready-to-use tomato-based cooking sauces.”

It comes after Heinz unveiled its own range of pasta sauces in February 2022, following up with a limited-edition tomato vodka pasta sauce made in collaboration with Absolut earlier this year.