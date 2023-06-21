Heinz’s bacon-flavoured mayonnaise has been delisted by Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons after less than three years on the market.

Called ‘Baconnaise’, the table sauce was launched by Heinz in January 2021. However, research by The Grocer using Assosia data reveals it has disappeared from all three retailers since the beginning of May [12 w/e 20 June 2023].

A Heinz spokesman said Baconnaise had not been discontinued and that the manufacturer had no plans to axe it.

“Consumers are able to buy it in Asda,” he said.

Tesco confirmed it no longer stocked the product. Neither Sainsbury’s, nor Asda had responded as The Grocer went to press.

The delists come as consumers’ appetite for bacon-flavoured mayonnaise appears to be waning.

According to NIQ data, value sales of Heinz Baconnaise were down by 4.5% to £438.4k last year, on volumes down 21.8% [52 w/e 31 December 2022].

Meanwhile, Hellmann’s vegan Baconnaise – which had been listed in Asda and Tesco – was only available online at Ocado as The Grocer went to press.

Despite this, table sauce players have continued to mix new flavours into mayonnaise.

Heinz, for instance, unveiled a trio of Mayo Mashupz in February: Mayoracha (sriracha), Mayomust (mustard) and Mayocue (BBQ sauce).

Hellmann’s bolstered its own range of hybrid sauces in March 2022, adding Gravy Mayonnaise, Coronation Mayonnaise and Chilli Charger Mayonnaise.