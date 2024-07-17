McVitie’s has unveiled what it claims is its “most indulgent” biscuit range to date, targeted at evening snacking.

The three-strong Signature range includes Caramel Chocolate Rounds, Chocolate Caramel Biscuits and Chocolate Cream Swirls.

Caramel Chocolate Rounds comprise golden-baked biscuits with a layer of caramel, the top half of which is encased in milk chocolate.

Chocolate Caramel Biscuits also feature a golden-baked biscuit topped with caramel. They are fully covered in milk chocolate, with an added biscuit crumb coating

Finally, Chocolate Cream Swirls are patterned golden and cocoa biscuits with a chocolate cream filling.

All three variants (rsp: £2) will hit Waitrose shelves on 22 July, with a wider rollout planned for later in the year.

They offered a “luxurious, multi-textural snacking experience” and were positioned to suit afternoon and evening snacking, “where the category currently under-trades”, according to McVitie’s.

“Our research shows shoppers are hungry for more choice and inspiration,” said McVitie’s MD James King.

“Alongside more indulgent flavours, they’re looking for visually appealing treats and exciting textures, but this isn’t currently being fulfilled when it comes to biscuits.”

This is the latest in a swathe of NPD unveiled by McVitie’s over recent weeks.

The biscuit giant has this month added a chocolatey Rich Tea spin-off, The Cocoa One; Seriously Chocolatey Digestives, comprising cocoa digestive biscuits embedded with dark chocolate chips and topped with milk chocolate; and limited-edition Digestives Gold, half-coated in golden caramel.

Last month, McVitie’s unveiled a limited-edition cola-flavoured spin-off for Jaffa Cakes.