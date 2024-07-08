Billed as a “deliciously dunkable crisp cocoa biscuit”, The Cocoa One has rolled into Tesco (rsp: £1.79/300g).

Like Rich Tea The Light One – which hit supermarket shelves in 2022 (then called Delights) – The Cocoa One is HFSS compliant.

This latest launch aimed to offer shoppers seeking lighter options their “chocolatey fix”, said McVitie’s.

It was the biscuit maker’s “next step in diversifying its portfolio to make sure there’s something for everyone – from the ultra-indulgent, through to lighter options and everything in between”, it added.

The innovation joins a raft of McVitie’s NPD to hit shelves in recent weeks, including a limited-edition spin-off for Jaffa Cakes and two new Digestives lines.

Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle swaps the traditional orange jelly for a cola-flavoured alternative. The NPD hit Asda shelves last month.

Seriously Chocolatey Digestives – which comprise cocoa-flavoured digestive biscuits embedded with dark chocolate chips and topped with milk chocolate – rolled into Morrisons earlier this month.

Limited-edition Digestives Gold, meanwhile, are classic digestive biscuits half-coated in golden caramel. They hit Sainsbury’s shelves yesterday (7 July).

It comes after McVitie’s owner Pladis recently promoted Emily Stuart to head of innovation and appointed Taryn-Lisa Molle-McConnell as vice-president of R&D for its UK & Ireland business.

Both Stuart and Molle-McConnell commenced their roles in May.