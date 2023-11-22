Fmcg consultancy Mission Ventures has teamed up with flexible packaging design tool Buildr by Foxpak to launch an incubator scheme aimed at helping food and drink brands develop and improve product packaging.

Called Launchpad, the three-month programme offers up to five successful applicants over £10,000 worth of support to create, design and improve products using flexible packaging.

It will provide startups access to a platform of tools that will “speed up and de-risk” the product packaging design process, said Mission Ventures.

The programme includes 15 hours of one-to-one mentoring, access to Buildr’s programme and packaging design support platform and physical and digital prototypes.

Participants will also have access to rapid consumer feedback through Vypr, a sustainability rating via MyEmissions and packaging discounts.

According to Mission Ventures, the packaging industry relied on inflexible payment terms and high minimum order quantities, often prohibiting the validation of ideas and early-stage growth startups need.

While all UK and EU-registered challenger brands were welcome to apply, the programme would be most suitable for revenue-generating brands who currently utilised or planned to use flexible packaging, said Mission Ventures.

Applications are now open and will close on 13 December. Interviews will run from 14-19 December, before the winners are announced on 8 January 2024.

“In the back-drop of an economic crisis, startups are facing bigger challenges than ever to scale their brands,” said Mission Ventures MD Louis Bedwell.

“At Mission Ventures it’s always our aim to partner with leading industry players to bring solutions to entrepreneurs that make a meaningful impact.”

Mission Ventures has a track record of supporting healthier challenger brands, including non-HFSS doughnut brand Urban Legend, veg biscuits brand Rootles, healthier chocolate spread supplier Jim Jams, and HFSS-compliant snacks challenger Insane Grain.

In August 2022, it launched The Good Food Programme in partnership with the non-profit organisation Impact on Urban Health, which is part of Guy’s & St Thomas’ Foundation.

The scheme is currently supporting 10 progressive UK or EU-registered food and drink startups – including Soul Soup Co, Nana’s Manners and Three Robins – that have created or have the potential to develop products that are healthier than existing options on shelves.