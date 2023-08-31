The first shortlist of The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards 2023 has been revealed.

It features the contenders for the product arm of the event – from artisanal stout and jalapeño relish to prebiotic soda and sticky toffee flapjacks.

Comprising 29 categories across food, drink, household and personal care, the shortlist features 180 products from household names such as Häagen-Dazs, Mr Kipling and Pot Noodle alongside a wealth of fmcg challengers, including Crave, Squeaky Bean and WooWoo.

The full rundown can be found here.

This year’s New Product & Packaging Awards – previously the New Product Awards – kicked off in April to celebrate the best food, drink and non-food product launches and relaunches of the past 18 months. For the first time, the annual event is also celebrating packaging innovation through several additional categories.

As in previous years, all product entries have been rigorously judged by industry experts based on a strict range of criteria. Packaging entries are soon to be subjected to similar scrutiny, with Sustainable Pack of the Year, Label of the Year and Pack Design of the Year among the titles up for grabs. That shortlist will be unveiled in early October.

The 2023 event will recognise numerous entries’ excellence, handing out gold, silver and bronze medals for efforts to bring excitement and difference to supermarket aisles.

All winners will be announced at a sensational lunchtime event at the Royal Lancaster London on 7 November 2023.