Persil is hoping to bolster its eco credentials with the addition of laundry detergent sheets.

The NPD is made with biodegradable materials and naturally derived stain removers, which worked “in quick washes and within temperatures as low as 20 degrees”, according to Persil.

It provided “superior cleaning performance, better and faster dissolution and more intense, lasting fragrance” compared with other laundry sheet brands, Persil claimed.

The sheets will launch exclusively on Amazon this month (rsp: £12/32-pack & £18/64-pack).

“We know that shoppers are looking for new laundry alternatives that can provide high-quality cleaning results and beautiful fragrances whilst also being sustainable,” said Persil marketing director Eleni Koulara.

Persil was “in a prime position to deliver exactly what they need” with its latest launch, Koulara added.

It comes after Persil was rapped by the Advertising Standards Authority for making “misleading” sustainability claims last summer.

The watchdog upheld a complaint against the Unilever-owned brand for making an unsubstantiated and “misleading” claim that its laundry detergents were “kinder to the planet” in a TV advert.

Persil then reformulated its 3 in 1 laundry capsules – concentrating the formula and making them compatible with cold washes – and transitioned them to plastic-free packaging in March 2023.