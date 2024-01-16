Smirnoff has expanded its flavoured vodka offer with the launch of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind.

The 30% abv flavoured spirit drink (rsp: £18.50/70cl) was first trialled in the US in 2019, but would now join flavours including Mango & Passionfruit and Raspberry Crush in Smirnoff’s permanent UK roster, brand owner Diageo said.

Legally, the product cannot be called a vodka in the UK and EU as it is less than 37.5% abv.

It offered “a bold and sweet-meets-spicy flavour”, having been “crafted with juicy tamarind fruit, notes of zingy lime [and] spice from a mix of chillies”, Smirnoff said.

It could be enjoyed in a range of serves including in a spicy vodka-based margarita, or with lemonade, it added.

The new variant was “perfect for consumers who are on the lookout for unique and exciting experiences” said Smirnoff. It came packaged in a “Mexican-inspired bottle” with a “glow in the dark effect” from phosphorescent ink on the label.

Its launch would be supported by a £3.5m marketing campaign across social, digital and OOH “throughout the summer months”.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind put the Smirnoff brand “at the forefront of innovation and great flavour”, according to Diageo GB brand manager Tyler Monk.

“We know that people are becoming more explorative when it comes to food, drink and flavours, so we couldn’t think of a more perfect time to launch Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind in the UK,” he said. “The latest innovation provides people with a unique twist on well-loved cocktails and is the perfect ingredient for those looking for something unique and exciting to enjoy when socialising with friends.”

According to The Grocer’s Top Products Survey 2023, sales of Smirnoff’s core Red Label variant were near-flat at £515m over the past 12 months [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September]. It remained, however, the biggest selling spirits product in UK grocery.