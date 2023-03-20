Swedish functional drinks brand Vitamin Well is set to make its UK debut.

A quartet of uncarbonated, low-calorie drinks, containing vitamins and minerals, will roll into WH Smith and Amazon on 19 April.

They are: Elevate, Hydrate, Recover and Reload. All four drinks contain vitamin B12 to “reduce fatigue”.

Elevate is a pineapple and wild strawberry-flavoured drink, containing folic acid, magnesium and zinc to support immunity and muscle function.

Hydrate, meanwhile, is claimed to deliver the “refreshing taste of rhubarb balanced with strawberry”. It contains vitamin C to reduce tiredness, along with biotin, niacin and zinc, which support skin health.

“Thirst-quencher” Recover offers notes of elderberry flowers and peach. It contains folic acid, magnesium and pantothenic acid, to reduce tiredness and support healthy metabolism.

Finally, Reload promises “a taste of lemon and lime”. The drink comprises magnesium, vitamin D and zinc to support metabolism, muscle function and immunity.

Developed as a “smart and healthy alternative to sodas”, Vitamin Well launched in Sweden in 2008 and is currently available in 40 markets. It is the parent brand of energy drinks challenger Nocco and protein bar maker Barebells, both of which are already available in the UK.

The drinks would “fill a gap in the UK and Irish markets, satisfying the increasing consumer demand for healthier alternatives” said Vitamin Well UK&I head of marketing Amy Banerjee.

“It’s already a proven success throughout Europe, including the Nordic countries, Germany, Switzerland and many more. In short, we are so excited to finally launch in the UK as well.”