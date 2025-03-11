Dalston’s has partnered with Climpson & Sons roasters to create a limited-edition speciality coffee for B Corp Month.

The two east London businesses have launched Dalston Junction (rsp: £12.50/250g) via their respective DTC stores.

The ground coffee – a single-origin filter roast from Rwanda – is inspired by Dalston’s Real Sparkling Rhubarb soda. It offered “notes of rhubarb, honey and caramel”, said Dalston’s.

“We worked collaboratively to find a coffee bean that not only celebrates the crisp, sweet and slightly tart flavour notes of Dalston’s Rhubarb, but also tastes great when consumed alongside Dalston’s Rhubarb,” the soft drinks brand said.

Climpson & Sons was known for “sourcing, roasting, and brewing some of the finest coffees from around the world”, Dalston’s said.

“As a proud B Corp, they are committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and pushing the boundaries of what great coffee can be,” it added.

Dalston’s drinks are sold in retailers including Waitrose, Asda, Ocado and Whole Foods, as well as independents across the UK.

Last January, the supplier introduced a duo of prebiotic sodas containing fibre, magnesium, zinc and botanicals baobab and lemon balm.