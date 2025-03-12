Purity Soft Drinks has hired Jonathan Duffin to be its new CEO

Duffin joins the business with immediate effect, succeeding Sarah Baldwin, who left to join Kingsland Drinks last month.

He had “extensive experience in consumer goods” following early career stints at United Biscuits and Jordans Cereal, and more recently at Ocean Spray and Bahlsen Group, said Purity.

“Duffin is a strong, commercial leader with a proven ability to grow and develop brand-based businesses,” a statement from Purity Soft Drinks said. “His track record will help him to build on the strong foundations in place at Purity and drive the business forward through the next phase of its exciting journey.”

Rooney Anand, chair of Purity Soft Drinks, added: “I am delighted that Jonathan is joining Purity. His leadership experience, together with proven ability to build brands and businesses, make him an excellent appointment for Purity and I look forward to working with him to steer the business forward.”

Established in 1892, Purity Soft Drinks produces brands including Juice Burst and Firefly.