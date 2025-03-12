Nearly half of UK adults (48%) are more likely to return to shops where customers are served by a person rather than a self-checkout, according to a new survey of 10,000 people in the UK by the Belonging Forum.

The concept of ‘chatty checkouts’ – a till where staff are encouraged to converse with customers – also received broad support of 43%. However, support dropped to 34% when participants were told this could reduce the number of regular tills, underlining the public’s desire for choice.

“The rapid rise of self-service has dehumanised our high streets, with social consequences we’re only beginning to understand,” said Kim Samuel, founder of the Belonging Forum and author of On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation. “And older people, in particular, have been disproportionately impacted, as this research reveals.

“Small, everyday interactions – whether a kind word at the till or simply sharing a joke – are vital for building social connection. A conversation at a supermarket checkout could be the only meaningful interaction older people and people with disabilities in particular have all day,” she added.

“Chatty checkouts are a simple but important solution – they maintain choice while offering human connection for those who choose it. If we want to build belonging, we need to measure and mitigate the negative impacts of automation, ensuring no one is excluded from everyday social interactions.”

Human interaction

Meanwhile, the survey also found that three in five (60%) of respondents are more likely to return to shops where they can ask questions and interact with a staff member, and 44% of Brits said they would be more likely to revisit a shop where staff engage in conversations beyond typical supermarket and shopping topics. Only 14% were put off by this.

All three forms of human interaction in retail – being served by a person, being able to ask questions, and engaging in conversation – were particularly popular among those over 55, especially older women and people with disabilities.