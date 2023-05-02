Nisa is set to open 400 stores by the end of 2023.

With 130 opened so far, its latest recruitment target falls short of the new sites opened in 2022, which amounted to 473 stores in total.

New partners for 2023 include MPK Garages, which is moving all 11 stores from Morrisons Daily, and a five-year contract renewal with Scottish retailer Greens, which is set to open 20 new stores over the next year, including its first launch into England.

Nisa said the recruitment drive was a testament to its “industry-leading availability levels, competitive prices and access to the Co-op own brand range”.

“Following many strong years for recruitment, we’re pleased to have continued this momentum in 2022 and now into this year,” said Nisa MD Peter Batt.

“The sustained growth in recruitment is not only down to the brilliant team at Nisa, who have gone from strength to strength, but also to the strength of Nisa’s proposition for independent retailers.

“At Nisa we’re committed in ensuring our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and we’ll continue to invest in our offer.”

Nisa announced a £6m investment in February into its wholesale pricing across branded alcohol, soft drinks and tobacco products for retailers, which followed a £5m investment to reduce price across Co-op own-label in September last year. They were intended to help retailers remain competitive and support sales margins during the ongoing economic turbulence, it said.

The symbol group has also revised its Fresh Rewards scheme so more of its retailer rebates can be claimed as cash. Previously, a percentage of the retailer rebate was held in a store development fund. However, the buying group said it had now listened to feedback from retailers and this percentage would now be released as cash.

Nisa said that qualifying retailers could now earn £2,300 cashback on average per rebate period, allowing them to “re-invest in their businesses faster and more efficiently in areas of their choosing”.

Nisa head of retail Victoria Lockie said: “At Nisa we’re passionate about being the partner of choice for retailers and wholesalers, driving mutual success and benefits, and I’m absolutely delighted to see that Nisa is the continued partner of choice for so many independent retailers.

“We strive to be the best we can be for all our partners and we look forward to welcoming everyone joining the Nisa family.”

Nisa currently supplies 2,480 Nisa fascia and dual-branded retail stores.