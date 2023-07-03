Own label supplier Hames Chocolates has ploughed a quarter of a million pounds into new equipment as it seeks to ramp up production.

Introducing an additional enrobing line and extra cooling tunnel would enable it to grow its chocolate-coated manufacturing business by 40%, it said. It has also purchased an additional one-shot depositor filling machine.

Hames produces branded chocolate boxes, chocolate bars, Advent calendars, Easter eggs, chocolate flakes, cake decorations, truffles, chocolate spoons, bombes and a range of vegan chocolate.

The £250k investment would increase “overall efficiencies” and “open up new revenue streams”, Hames said. It followed a period of growth for the Lancashire business, which saw year-on-year sales jump 68% in 2021 and a further 12% in 2022.

“With shoppers increasingly turning to private label as a result of the rising cost of living, confidence in the balance of price and quality they provide is at an all-time high,” said Hames MD Carol Oldbury.

“There has never been a better time for us to invest in new equipment to expand our production capacity. Our customers are hungry to address the growing consumer trends, including plant-based chocolate, so we are setting our sights on increasing our chocolate production and packing capacity in this area.”