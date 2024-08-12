Hilltop Honey has hired Kate Utting as its first marketing director.

Utting joins from Gü Puds, where she was previously global head of brand and UK marketing controller.

Prior to this, she worked across marketing functions at Quaker Oats and Twinings.

Utting would “expand and lead the marketing team” at Hilltop Honey, helping to “developing a bold and distinctive new brand vision”, the brand said.

“With an impressive track record and vast industry knowledge, we’re thrilled that Kate has joined the Hilltop team,” said Hilltop Honey MD Scott Davies.

Utting’s appointment and a recent rebrand for Hilltop Honey would help “drive new consumers into the category with a range of quality honey that can be used to enhance any meal or recipe”, Davies added.

Utting said her mission at Hilltop would be to “accelerate our growth and shake up an otherwise sleepy category”.

“Hilltop will offer more choice for the growing number of consumers looking to reduce processed foods and want to choose brands that are doing better for people and the planet,” she added.

Hilltop Honey is available to purchase in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose and Booths, as well as selected discounters.

It holds the number two position in branded honey. Sales are up 25.4% year on year, to £12.1m [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].