Spirits brand owner, importer and distributor Biggar & Leith has appointed Tim Dunlop as its new European commercial director.

In the newly created role, Dunlop would lead sales across multiple territories and channels including multiple retail, independent and specialist retail, e-commerce, online and on-trade, Biggar & Leith said.

He would be tasked with “expanding the global footprint of Shanky’s Whip whiskey liqueur, Butterfly Cannon tequila, Hotel Starlino Italian aperitivo liqueurs and Maraschino cherries, and Stambecco amaro”, it added.

Dunlop would also be responsible for driving “drive strategic marketing, digital and PR activity” in the UK and Europe.

He joins Biggar & Leith from Hammonds of Knutsford, where he was brand director across spirits brands, distilleries and RTDs.

Prior to this he headed up e-commerce and “premium retail” for spirits importer and distributor Mangrove.

His appointment would “allow Biggar & Leith to strengthen its position in the marketplace” and “grow the firm’s brand portfolio in key markets across the retail and hospitality sectors”, Biggar & Leith said.

Dunlop would report into founder and owner Elwyn Gladstone. Gladstone said: “We’re thrilled to have someone of Tim’s calibre, experience and capabilities joining our team as we continue to strengthen and consolidate our position in the competitive drinks marketplace.

“We’re confident his personality, tenacious approach and expertise will translate into effective results for the company and our customers.”

Headquartered in New York and founded in 2015, Biggar & Leith creates, owns and imports a portfolio of spirits liqueurs, garnishes and premium goods from family-owned producers.

Its portfolio includes and Maraschino cherries, Stambecco amaro, Gladstone Axe malt scotch, Spytail rum, and Casa Firelli Italian hot sauces.