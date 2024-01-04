Juicy Marbles has widened its UK availability with the launch of its plant-based steaks into Tesco.

The plant-based brand has secured a long-term supply deal with the UK’s largest supermarket, marking its largest retail deal in the country to date.

The steaks are available in two-packs for £9 (226g per pack), with an initial Clubcard price of £6.75, and made of soy protein.

Created through what the brand described as a purely physical process, rather than 3D printing or cell cultivation, the products are said to be rich in micro nutrients, complete protein and fibre, and are low in saturated fat.

They are also raw and unseasoned with a “whole muscle” texture.

“It warms my Slovenian heart seeing Old Britannia take to our steaks with such fervour,” said Luka Sinček, co-founder of Juicy Marbles. “Indeed, our mascot (and company monarch) Mr Marbles would be proud.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tesco, who by releasing our product so widely, has furthered our secret plot to bring more love and tenderness to every home, through tender morsels of plant flesh,” he added. “The only downside is they made us remove all the swear words from our packaging, but we can live with that.”

The brand is also listed in Waitrose, which was secured following a successful trial in February 2023 in which 86% of Waitrose’s stock of Juicy Marbles’ products sold in under four days.

“We know that vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians are all looking for new ways to help reduce their meat intake, be it just once a week or more regularly, and that quality and texture are key drivers of choice when looking at meat alternatives,” said Tesco buyer Cate May.

“Juicy Marbles offers market-leading quality in the whole cuts space, closely replicating the taste and texture of beef steaks, so we are really excited about adding this really credible new addition to our plant-based range.”