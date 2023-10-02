Little Freddie has launched a new range of dairy-free yoghurt alternatives for the babyfood category.

The organic babyfood brand has revealed two flavours of dairy-free yoghurt-style pouches (rsp: £1.50/90g): Banana & Raspberry and Strawberry.

Launching in recyclable pouches, the range is made from a Sri Lankan coconut yoghurt base, designed to match Little Freddie’s Greek Style Yoghurt range.

The brand claimed that, until now, there had not been an organic, dairy-free yoghurt alterative that was a source of calcium in the babyfood aisle.

It said this would fill a gap for parents with cows milk protein-allergic babies and those choosing to do plant-based weaning.

“Parents of children with allergies and intolerances have told us the baby category can do more to support their needs and we believe these launches are a positive step forward in this regard,” said Rich Keir, Little Freddie UK general manager.

The launches support the brand’s commitment to reducing the average sugar content across its range, with the Banana & Raspberry variant containing 6.4g per 100g and the Strawberry containing 7.2g per 100g.

The pouches will be available in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Ocado from October.