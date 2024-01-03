This has launched new plant-based chicken breast and frozen beef mince alternatives into retailers for Veganuary.

The two-pack of This Isn’t Chicken Breast (rsp: £3.50/180g) launched into Tesco at the start of the year and is made of soy and pea proteins.

The plant-based alt chicken is high in protein and can be cooked in the oven or pan-fried.

From 8 January, This Isn’t Beef Mince (rsp: £3/280g) will launch into freezer aisles at Morrisons.

The new mince alternative follows the success of the brand’s chilled variant and has been reformulated to be suitable for freezing.

It is made from soya protein and is high in protein and low in saturated fat.

“If you haven’t already set yourself a new year’s resolution, get yourself down to Tesco and Morrisons this January and stock up on This,” said Andy Shovel, co-founder of This.

“Veganuary is a fantastic initiative that every year gets loads of people to try a plant-based lifestyle and we’re all for making lifestyles even more delicious, this year by unveiling our This Isn’t Chicken Breasts and frozen This Isn’t Beef Mince.”