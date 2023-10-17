Plant-based brand Wicked Kitchen has expanded into Asda after five years of exclusivity at Tesco.

Asda now stocks the brand’s Jalapeño Griller Patties, Italian Inspired Amazeballs and Chorizo Style Bangers.

Wicked Kitchen launched more than 150 products into Tesco over the past five years, making it “the largest variety of chef-crafted, animal-free products in the industry”.

CEO Pete Speranza described the expansion into Asda as a “major milestone” in its development.

“It’s all about meeting the growing demand for great-tasting plant-based foods by increasing availability and bringing much-needed variety to consumers,” he explained. “We are on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals and help improve the environment by making it easy to go plant-based and still enjoy full-flavoured and delicious food.”

The brand’s success has been driven by co-founder and chef Derek Sarno, who launched Wicked into Tesco in 2018 and has been credited with driving significant changes in the category.

Under Sarno, Tesco was the first retailer to introduce plant-based meat alternatives into the meat aisle. He also had a leading role in bringing together Tesco’s in-house team with supplier partners Bakkavor and Samworth Brothers.

Sarno announced his resignation as director of plant-based innovation from Tesco earlier this year.

“Our foods are meticulously crafted by chefs with bold, familiar and comforting flavours that ensure an unparalleled taste experience that champions today’s fast-paced and hectic lifestyle,” said Sarno. He added he was “proud to be launching in Asda” to make “offerings more accessible throughout the UK”.

The addition of Wicked Kitchen products to Asda also aligns with the retailer’s Creating Change for Better strategy to build a better world and a more sustainable future.

“We’re excited to launch Wicked Kitchen into Asda as we continue to provide our customers with access to delicious, affordable plant-based food, whether they’re vegan, vegetarian or flexitarian,” said Gavin Warburton, business unit director for produce at MFP at Asda. “With a growing number of customers looking for breadth of choice and ways to eat more sustainably when it comes to embracing a plant-based lifestyle, we’re looking forward to working together with Wicked Kitchen on their mission.”