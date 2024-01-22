Sainsbury’s is to halve the price of big-name brands under its Nectar Prices loyalty scheme, as it continues its push for value into the new year.

Between 24 and 30 January, the price of some branded products – including lines from Cathedral City, Cif, Lurpak and Innocent – will drop by half for Nectar Card members, under the new offer which Sainsbury’s has called Half Price Pay Day deals.

The new offer comes alongside the extension of Nectar Prices to more than 6,000 products across Sainsbury’s shelves since its launch in April 2023 – taking it level in breadth with Tesco’s Clubcard Prices.

The new extensions would take Sainsbury’s total investment in lowering prices to £220m by the end of the current financial year, which closes in April, the supermarket said.

Included in the new half-price Nectar promotion is a six-pack of Müller Corner Crunch Yoghurt, which will temporarily drop to £2 from the regular price of £4. A 350g serving of Cathedral City Mature Cheddar will be £1.75, down from £3.50, while a 1.026 litre bottle of Persil Liquid Non-bio will drop from the regular price of £7 to £3.50 for the week.

Alongside the Nectar Prices rollout, Sainsbury’s has also widened its Aldi Price Match campaign to 550 products, which now sits across “customers’ entire weekly shop” for the first time, Sainsbury’s said. New additions include fresh croissants, mince, and laundry gel.

“We’ve been working hard to reduce costs across our business so we can give more value back to our customers and help to bring down inflation,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts.

“Our investment of £220m this financial year, and £780m over three years, into lowering our prices means customers can be confident whatever they are shopping for, they will find great value on the products they love at Sainsbury’s.”

The investment had been made possible as a result of Sainsbury’s ongoing ‘Save to Invest’ efficiency strategy, which has helped it to save more than £1.3bn across its operations since 2021.

It comes amid a swathe of promotions and loyalty offers rolled out by the traditional big four grocers in the new year, as they compete for an ever tighter market share and look to recover volumes as surging rates of food and price inflation begin to slow.

At the start of January, Morrisons announced price cuts across 200 new lines as part of a £15m investment in value.

Tesco then launched what it described as its biggest Double Clubcard points handout for a decade, which it followed up with a price cut to 150 lines. In what was a supermarket first, Asda also began a price match campaign that includes both Aldi and Lidl.

Sainsbury’s has credited the launch and ramp up of Nectar Prices, as well as the consolidation of its cheapest own labels under the Stamford Street brand, as being instrumental in helping it to finally start to recover market share from the discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Sainsbury’s Christmas results showed Lidl was the only supermarket to achieve stronger sales growth across the year, according to Sainsbury’s own and Kantar figures.