Morrisons has invested £15m in a new round of price cuts to more than 200 products, which it said would help customers facing the financial squeeze this January.

An average of 20% cuts are being introduced for cupboard essentials and breakfast options, as well as healthier products to fit with new year diets.

In total, Morrisons said 1,000 items would have their prices locked for the eight-week period (from 27 December).

Among the biggest price reductions include Morrisons washing-up liquid (450ml) reduced from 75p to 59p, a five-pack of bananas from 99p to 78p, Morrisons brown basmati rice (1kg) from £2.99 to £1.85 and chopped tomatoes (400g) from 60p to 49p.

The move comes after new CEO Rami Baitiéh joined in November coinciding with the retailer’s tenth round of price cuts in 2023.

Announcing the first in 2024, Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre said: “We know that January can be a difficult month for many after enjoying the festive season, so we wanted to do all we can to keep prices low without any compromise on quality.

“Whether it’s helping our customers with ingredients for nutritious meals or making it easier for them to stock up on toiletries, we are starting the new year as we finished the last one – with a real focus on meaningful price cuts across all areas of our stores.”