By 2025, companies that deliver through automation will lead the way. SAP solutions enable consumer products companies to be responsive and provide personal, secure, and simple shopping experiences.
WATCH: How to pave the way to a circular economy
Catch up on this webinar exploring why regenerative business is the future and practical steps you can take to achieve it.
Sustainable CPG: The Complete Guide To Making Your Business Regenerative
In an era of world change, businesses need to understand how to form a circular economy and be regenerative. But how? Read SAP’s step by step guide to achieving this goal.
First-party data at scale will win consumers in a disruptive FMCG landscape
In an increasingly competitive landscape, first-party personalised data at scale is the way forward for FMCG companies to address changes in consumer demand and stay ahead of the field, says SAP.
Sustainability and the customer feedback loop
With consumers more eco-conscious than ever before, consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies need to be one step ahead of the curve on sustainability, showing how they can innovate products and services that meet shoppers’ changing demands. And technology can help them achieve this, says SAP
How to prepare for a peak in the midst of a potential food shortage
SAP outlines how retailers and CPG companies can try to mitigate supply chain shortages ahead of peak Christmas trading, and how technology can help businesses be as prepared as possible.
Why technology is vital to improving food retailing’s impact on sustainability
With today’s consumers firmly focused on environmental issues, food supply chain businesses need to ensure their sustainability credentials are squeaky clean. But with mixed messages out there, it’s a challenge that needs strong traceability ethics – and the use of technology – to resolve, says SAP
How DTC allows fmcg brands to feed their consumer obsession
DTC routes to market have been a big feature of the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers sought to stay away from shops. For food and drink brands there are many opportunities waiting to be taken.