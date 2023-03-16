Britvic has invested £13m into opening a fifth canning line at its Rugby factory.

The investment in the factory, which is based at the Glebe Farm Industrial Estate, is projected to create up to 20 new jobs across engineering and manufacturing.

It will allow Britvic’s apprentices opportunities to take up full-time positions within the business, while increasing capacity by 14%.

The factory will produce 80,000 330ml cans per hour for the likes of Tango and Pepsi Max, with the first cans hitting shelves over the coming weeks.

The move forms part of an overall investment of around £40m into the factory over the past two years, making it one of the “top five largest soft drinks manufacturing sites in Europe”, said Britvic.

“This investment is another example of our commitment to our people, product and planet goals,” said Britvic GB MD Paul Graham.

“Developing our state-of-the-art supply chain means we can increase the production capacity of peoples’ favourite brands, create more jobs and improve efficiency, helping to reduce waste.

“We look forward to seeing the new canning line in action,” Graham added.

It follows the business’ £27m investment into its Rugby canning lines in 2021, and a £19m upgrade to its national distribution centre in 2022.