Yorkshire kombucha producer Equinox Organic has raised £1m from its shareholders to install a new canning line and add ambient cans to its offering.

The investment will create two full-time management roles and – in the next 12 months – eight new production jobs at the business.

It will also increase annual canned production capacity at Equinox by 233%, to one million units.

The Hebden Bridge-headquartered company has also recently added a range of live kombucha in ambient cans to its product offer.

The range, which launched in 350 Co-op stores last month, was a response to growing demand for functional soft drinks, Equinox said.

“We have produced a variant of our chilled kombucha product in cans for some time, but our capacity has always been limited by our packing operation,” said Equinox MD Ian Balmforth.

“The new line is a strategic investment that will facilitate growth through our new ambient product,” he added.

The range features Equinox Organic’s bestselling Raspberry & Elderflower flavour alongside Fiery Ginger, Blood Orange and Pineapple & Mango variants.

The 250ml cans – which will also be rolling into Waitrose – will have an rsp of £1.80.

“With these new products we have been able to combine the convenience and ease of storage of an ambient soft drink with the important health benefits and authentic craft-brewed flavour that kombucha drinkers want,” Balmforth said.

“A convenient ambient product is an ideal way to showcase our healthy drinks to people who don’t know that they like kombucha yet.”

They join Equinox Organic’s chilled range, which comprises nine flavours in a 275ml glass format.