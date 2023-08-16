Canned water brand Liquid Death has secured its first UK brick and mortar listings.

The brand is available now in select Nisa stores and will roll into Co-op from 23 August.

It said it expects to be sold in around 1,500 Co-op stores and 1,000 Nisa outlets.

A mixture of four 500ml single-can SKUs will be sold across the stores: Mountain Water, Sparkling Water, Mango Chainsaw and Severed Lime.

The Mountain Water and Sparkling Water would launch in Co-op at an introductory price of £1.50 (rsp: £1.99/500ml), and the flavoured variants would be on offer at £2 (rsp: £2.49/500ml), Liquid Death said.

They would also be available as part of the retailer’s meal deal, the brand added.

“We get daily messages from fans asking when they can buy Liquid Death in their home countries,” said Liquid Death founder and CEO Mike Cessario. “The UK is our number one overseas market with inbound traffic to our website and requests to launch here, so we are thrilled to share that we are now murdering thirsts in the country.”

He added his team was now “setting our sights” on Europe, name-checking the brand’s two-year headline sponsorship of Metallica’s world tour.

The listings come four months after Liquid Death made its UK debut via Amazon.

The healthy drinks brand was valued at $700m (£552m) as part of an investment round in October 2022.

The company said its revenues last year were $130m– up from $2.8m in 2019.