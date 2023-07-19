Chocolate drinks brand Knoops has appointed current executive chairman William Gordon-Harris as its new CEO.

The business said Gordon-Harris would focus on growing the skillset of the organisation’s senior management team to help the business scale up in the UK and internationally.

The news comes as the business saw 78% year-on-year revenue growth in the past year, with the number of Knoops stores more than doubling from five to 11.

Knoops plans to open a further nine shops over the next 10 months as revenue is projected to increase by 110% of the course of the next year.

Gordon-Harris first discovered founder Jens Knoop in 2018, approaching him with the idea of building a retail brand for barista chocolate drinks.

Since joining forces, Gordon-Harris has led the rapid expansion of the store network and online retail offering.

The business plans to open in excess of 120 sites in the UK, and 3,000 sites globally within the next seven years.

With the 11 UK stores already open and further sites secured for the store estate to total 20 by the year end in London and across the UK, the ‘Knoops effect’ shows no signs of slowing. The company’s opening on Cross Street, Manchester earlier this year, was its biggest so far.

“As CEO, I will accelerate our rapid expansion. Knoops is one of the most exciting omnichannel hospitality businesses in the UK,” said Gordon-Harris.

“In 2023 we continue to build on the success to date as we create this category with its vast addressable market and become the global brand leader.”