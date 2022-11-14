StrongPoint

StrongPoint is an AutoStore distributor in the UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics. StrongPoint is AutoStore’s first grocery-focused partner and was chosen to install the world’s first cube storage solution from AutoStore with three temperature zones: ambient, chilled and frozen. StrongPoint provides in-store and e-grocery solutions including the world’s most efficient manual picking solution with customers picking in-store 200-300 items/hr across all product lines. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports businesses in more than 20 countries.