StrongPoint
StrongPoint is an AutoStore distributor in the UK, Ireland, Nordics and Baltics. StrongPoint is AutoStore’s first grocery-focused partner and was chosen to install the world’s first cube storage solution from AutoStore with three temperature zones: ambient, chilled and frozen. StrongPoint provides in-store and e-grocery solutions including the world’s most efficient manual picking solution with customers picking in-store 200-300 items/hr across all product lines. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports businesses in more than 20 countries.
- Whitepapers
How to profit from click and collect grocery lockers
Click & collect lockers offer huge advantages for grocery retailers, enabling them to reduce costs and capture online demand. Find out why in StrongPoint’s report.
- Promotional Feature
Why the race for frozen food automation in grocery is heating up
With frozen food management traditionally an obstacle to efficiency and a drain on costs, AutoStore has recently launched a new frozen food automation solution available to UK grocery retailers. So what benefits will this bring? Strongpoint CEO Jacob Tveraabak explains.
- Promotional Feature
Higher prices + tightening budgets = time to think again about grocery lockers
With household budgets tightening, how can grocery retailers maximise e-commerce profitability? Strongpoint CEO Jacob Tveraabak writes that now is the time to invest in click-and-collect grocery lockers to capture and retain market share.
- Promotional Feature
Profitable grocery e-commerce: unravelling the secrets
Grocery retailers are increasingly challenged to come up with solutions for profitable e-commerce fulfilment. Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of grocery retail technology expert StrongPoint, says the answers have been hiding in plain sight in Scandinavia all along.