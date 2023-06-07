A Spanish export company has changed the way it transports broccoli to the UK to tackle supply chain product waste.

Agromark has partnered with Tosca, a reusable packaging leader, to address the complex transportation and quality preservation requirements of the company’s broccoli exports from Spain to the UK.

Broccoli requires an efficient packaging solution that maintains its freshness and quality throughout the supply chain.

Tosca modified a reusable foldable plastic bin to protect the quality and freshness of the broccoli and to replace the rigid plastic boxes previously used by the company. The solution was a foldable bin measuring 120x100x80cm and incorporating a customised base.

The box means that even when it is filled to capacity the top layers of broccoli remain undamaged and the ventilation it provides extends the shelf life, so it arrives with British consumers in prime condition.

Agromark has seen a significant reduction in product waste and losses as a result.

In addition, the foldable nature of the box optimises storage efficiency during return trips, reducing the number of trips by 75%. The boxes can also be repaired easily, eliminating the need to discard and replace bins in the event of damage.

“When we face any challenges in our business, we turn to Tosca,” said Carlos Doménech, operations manager at Agromark. “Their team works closely with us, understanding our needs and recommending the right solutions that meet our requirements and enhance the efficiency and future-proofing of our supply chain.”