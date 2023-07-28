Food and drink companies including ABF and Coca-Cola are failing to protect workers from forced labour risks, a new study by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre revealed.

The world’s largest food and beverage companies have an average score of just 16/100 when it comes to tackling modern slavery risks in their supply chains, the analysis showed.

Companies like Unilever, Sainsbury’s and Associated British Foods were some of the worst performers, repeatedly failing to identify and prevent abuses, with migrant workers “often facing the worst consequences of this inaction”, the BHRRC said.

Tesco and Australian grocer Woolworths were the top scorers but still had “room for improvement”.

The group has been benchmarking the world’s largest food and drink businesses on the necessary due diligence required to protect their supply chain workers for six years, with “disappointing results”.

Companies failed to act preventatively by incorporating the voices of workers into due diligence processes as well as addressing exploitative recruitment practices, “which often leave already vulnerable workers indebted and struggling”, the report claimed.

It comes as a coalition of British retailers has been accused by campaigners of not following through on a pledge made earlier in the year, to strengthen auditing processes for recruitment agencies hiring farm workers from south east Asian countries.

“People who harvest, pick, catch, process and pack commodities and products in global food supply chains are relied upon as essential workers – but the critical role played by workers in this sector is not reflected in corporate approaches to protect them,” said Áine Clarke, head of KnowTheChain, the BHRRC’s project on supply chain labour abuse.

“At a time when forced labour risks are being exacerbated by the converging geopolitical, economic and climate crises, it is alarming to see how little is being done by companies to protect the workers in their supply chains.

“Food and beverage companies have no excuse for the lack of action – especially since they know such risks are particularly pertinent in their industry.

”Instead of improving efforts, we have watched progress stagnate, with the cost of living crisis widening the gap between the sector’s profit margins and the working conditions of those who make those profits possible.”

Forced labour incidents and exploitative practices were frequently reported in high-risk commodities such as fish, beans, cattle, coffee, rice, tea, tomato and wheat.

Only half the benchmarked companies scored more than 10/100, in stark contrast with the top-scoring companies –Woolworths (56/100) and Tesco (52/100).

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to be recognised for our efforts in tackling modern slavery in the latest KnowTheChain assessment. While we’re proud of the progress made, we remain committed to promoting human rights throughout our supply chain and we know there’s more work to be done.”

Unilever, Sainsbury’s, ABG and CCEP scored 42, 38, 22 and 10, respectively.

Researchers said companies that had consistently failed to show basic relevant policies and practices to address worker exploitation included meat giant JBS and Coca-Cola bottler FEMSA.

“As momentum builds for human rights due diligence legislation around the world, companies must escalate action on forced labour risks in their supply chains – or risk the legal, financial and reputational consequences,” Clarke said.

The British Retail Consortium’s sustainability policy adviser, Sophie De Salis, insisted British retailers were “leading the charge to improve the lives of workers throughout the supply chain”.

“It was welcome to see our members appear in the top quartile of the rankings.

”BRC members recognise the evolving challenges and new complexities to modern slavery and are constantly adapting – investing in new audits and collaborating with charities, business groups and local organisations across the globe on this vital issue.”