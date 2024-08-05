The two leading trade associations for the frozen food industry have followed Morrisons in joining a coalition campaigning for a change to industry temperature standards in a bid to slash emissions.

The British Frozen Food Federation and the Cold Chain Federation have joined The Move to –15°C, a global movement lobbying for the temperature at which frozen food is stored and transported to be increased from –18 to –15 degrees Celsius.

They join other big UK names such as Birds Eye and Iglo manufacturer Nomad Foods as well as retailer Morrisons, which has begun trialling temperature changes in store freezers.

The –18°C temperature standard was established 100 years ago and has not changed since.

But there is growing support across industry for the three-degree temperature increase after several studies showed that the move would not compromise food safety or quality and would significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Both the BFFF and the CCF have been involved in previous research on revising the temperature standard.

“For a hundred years, frozen food has brought a host of benefits to consumers and businesses, locking in nutritional value and offering greater quality and a variety of products at more affordable prices”, said Rupert Ashby, CEO of the BFFF.

“It also has a major role to play in reducing food waste, something that is a major environmental challenge.

“If the science and evidence show that the industry can increase temperatures, it would allow our industry to continue delivering these advantages while also achieving further cuts in carbon emissions, and that’s why we’re joining the Move to –15°C Coalition on our members’ behalf.”

Phil Pluck, CEO of the CCF, added the technology and equipment now used in temperature-controlled logistics “have advanced beyond recognition”.

“The result is that we’re now able to make this hugely positive change without jeopardising the great benefits frozen food delivers to consumers and businesses.

“This initiative could contribute huge carbon savings on a UK and global level and so we wholeheartedly support the ambitions of this coalition,” he said.

The Move to –15°C coalition was only launched last year but it has already garnered the support of industry heavyweights from across the globe as companies scramble to find ways to reach their net zero goals.

Members include meat producer Danish Crown, logistics giant DP World, and the Global Cold Chain Alliance.

They joined forces after experts from the Paris-based International Institute of Refrigeration and UK universities found the change in temperature could save 17.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent to the annual emissions of 3.8 million cars annually.

It could also create savings comparable to 8.6% of the UK’s annual energy consumption, and cut costs in the supply chain by at least 5% and in some areas by up to 12%.

The coalition’s chairman, Thomas Eskesen, said he was “thrilled” to receive the backing of “important representatives of the UK’s frozen food industry”.

“By working together, we stand to make a positive impact on the environment”, he added. “Collaboration sits at the heart of what we’re trying to achieve, so it’s great to see continued support for our coalition, and we urge anyone interested in finding out more about what we’re doing to reach out and consider joining.”