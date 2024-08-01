Morrisons has said it plans to take action to tackle climate change by turning the freezers up in 10 stores by three degrees.

Its move with the –15°C Coalition is being trialled in 10 stores from today.

The supermarket said studies had shown that a three-degree rise in freezer temperatures across the supply chain could transform the global logistics landscape by cutting carbon emissions, saving energy and lowering costs.

The coalition claims widespread global adoption of a change of just 3°C across the supply chain would mean potential savings equivalent to 8.6% of the UK’s energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking 3.8 million cars off the road.

In signing the Move to –15°C coalition’s letter of intent, Morrisons said it was also also committing to advocate through the UK supply chain for food producers, logistics operations and retailers to join the coalition.

“Industry standards today are based on safety, science, or convenience,” said Morrisons group corporate services director Ruth McDonald.

“The standard temperature for the storage and transport of frozen food today looks like it is simply a convention from nearly 100 years ago.

“We now have vastly better freezers and modern technology and monitoring that gives us a precise picture of frozen food temperatures throughout the supply chain. We applaud the Move to –15°C movement for their original thinking and willingness to challenge a long-accepted standard and in doing so identify a significant opportunity for positive progress for both the environment and the food industry.

“So, on behalf of our customers, our carbon commitments, and the planet we are enthusiastically embracing the opportunity and putting together a concrete plan and timetable to increase the freezer temperatures across our stores and frozen supply chain by 3°C. As we execute our plan, we will be encouraging our suppliers and partners to do the same.”

Thomas Eskesen, chairman of the Move to –15°C coalition, said: “We are delighted to welcome Morrisons to our coalition, and are excited that they are taking action. In order for us to be successful with making the change to –15°C, it is essential that we have representatives and support from every stage of the frozen food supply chain, so to have a large UK retailer like Morrisons on board is an important step forward for us.

“By raising the temperature of its freezers in 10 of its stores across the UK, Morrisons is demonstrating that change is possible, and we know that this seemingly small change can lead to a significant, positive, environmental impact.”