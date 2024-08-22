Defra has been accused of having a £500m-plus black hole in its calculations of the likely fees for extended producer responsibility (EPR), as producers warned of major job cuts and “inevitable” price increases.

Suppliers were locked in talks with Defra this week after it published the projected fees which will hit the industry from October next year, as the government makes the industry responsible for the cost of recycling.

Sources told The Grocer suppliers have demanded to know why Defra has put a £1.4bn price tag on the proposals, whereas figures from Valpak, which were widely used as a model for the preparation for EPR, suggested the total cost for the combined categories would range from between £1.8bn-£2.1bn.

They pointed out that when adding the £200m-plus income from the plastic tax, it meant the government would be getting more than £2bn from those two charges alone, which was largely based on estimates from local authorities that Defra admits is patchy and unreliable.

Producers are seeking assurances that the money from EPR will be ringfenced to improve recycling, rather than end up in a “local government pit”.

Despite Defra claiming a lower overall cost to industry than Valpak’s figures, its fees for products in the firing line of EPR’s packaging charges are higher per category than previous models, like that of the PackFlow report produced by Valpak in 2022.

Sources say they are demanding greater transparency from Defra over how it reaches its figures when it publishes its vital next set of estimates next month.

Calls for delay

British Glass has already led calls for Defra to postpone the launch of EPR after the material was given a higher estimate of £330 per tonne for indicative charges under the new system, which was 150% more than the previous “worst case” expectations.

Writing in The Grocer recently, Belvoir Farm MD Pev Manners warned the fees risked being an “extinction event” for a wave of British SMEs, such were the extent of he charges .

Meanwhile Jamie Keeble, co founder of Heck, told The Grocer the fees would have a disastrous impact across multiple sectors.

“This is just another burden on SMEs, not a solution,” he said.

“This tax will be a huge cost to us. We believe we are already leading the industry in sustainability and growth to net zero, and Defra should be supporting and encouraging businesses such as ourselves rather than taxing us to plug the black hole in local government waste budgets.”

Suppliers are calling on Defra to ensure EPR becomes a producer-led system, which they claim will enable it to hold the feet of local authorities to the fire, and also help attract greater financial investment into underfunded local recycling resources.

They also warn that without other major developments, such as the government allowing chemical recycling for soft plastic, EPR will not succeed in its aim of slashing single-use plastic.

Defra’s response

Defra has already said it will look again at the way it calculates fees for glass, and has stressed the September estimates, due out next month, are likely to change for many categories.

But with nearly 2,000 large producers having failed to produce data for EPR, despite the deadline running out at the end of May, it claims that much greater sign-up is need to produce more accurate forecasts of the fees.

Defra told suppliers this week there had been “lots of activity” from the enforcement authorities, who have the power to issue companies with heavy fines for failing to produce the data.

However, Defra also said in the meetings it was supportive of producers passing 80% of the costs of EPR on to consumers, which it hoped would help encourage a shift towards more environmentally-friendly packaging.

“The EPR fees estimated by Defra are far higher than expected, and will significantly drive inflation, adding to the pressure on household budgets,” said FWD CEO James Bielby.

“The government’s own impact assessment states that costs will be passed onto consumers.

“Glass is hit hard, clearly. Suppliers say it’s a circa 150% increase on previous worst-case scenario expectations. Basing fees according to weight disproportionately affects glass, of course.

“One solution would be for tapered payments, so businesses pay 60% in year one, then 100% in year two when fee modulation comes in. Even if government got 60% from industry in year one, that would still raise a lot of revenue.”

FDF director of corporate affairs and packaging Jim Bligh said: “Manufacturers strongly support EPR because we want and need a circular economy for packaging, so materials can be used again and we can play our part in reducing waste.

“We have always known EPR comes with a big price tag of at least £1.7bn from next year. These hefty costs mean it is even more important now that EPR actually delivers the zero-waste economy goal we all share.

“Piling money in to fund the status quo is not an option: recycling rates are stuck in a rut and producers are now legally on the hook for increasing recycling rates.

“We want to work closely with government to follow international best practice by empowering producers to ensure that local authorities’ recycling performance improves. And we all need to work together to attract investment into Britain’s underinvested recycling infrastructure.”

Defra bosses stressed that new environment secretary Steve Reed was determined to accelerate the path towards net zero. A new Defra taskforce is being set up, including key industry bodies, to ensure policies like EPR were implemented in a “collaborative approach”, following a series of delays and rows under the previous government.

However, Defra has also stressed its proposals will be subject to approval in Chancellor Rachel Reeves forthcoming spending review.