Nestlé-owned coffee capsule brand Nespresso has partnered with 100% electric delivery company Hived so customers can be “confident their coffee is delivered more sustainably”.

Hived – which delivers parcels across London for brands including Asos, Zara and Candy Kittens – will handle deliveries between Nespresso’s distribution centre and its own depot in east London, and the last mile between the depot and customers.

The partnership gives the brand’s online customers an “enhanced delivery experience”, Hived said, with features including real-time order tracking, live updates and access to live chat. Hived currently had a 99% first time delivery attempt rate, against an industry average of 90%, it said.

“As a direct-to-consumer brand, the delivery moment can often be the first physical experience of Nespresso for our customers,” said Anna Lundstrom, CEO, Nespresso UK & ROI. “We want to make sure every delivery is elevated, seamless and as sustainable as possible. Hived provides personalised choices which suit our customers’ individual preferences, and their delivery service fits seamlessly into the Nespresso experience.”

Hived said that because its deliveries were fully electric, its delivery method reduced carbon emissions by up to 76% per parcel. “This has the potential to save over 10,000kg of CO2 emissions per month across approximately 60,000 Nespresso deliveries in London, in comparison to non-electric delivery options,” the company said. The saving is the equivalent in GHG emissions of an average passenger car travelling around 37,500 miles.

“Londoners can now get their coffee moments with an elevated and more sustainable delivery experience, at the same time,” said Murvah Iqbal, co-founder and co-CEO at Hived. “As Hived continues to expand its operations across London and beyond, this partnership is a great example of how we can support major brands like Nespresso, through its fast, reliable and uncomplicated delivery experience for customers.”

The past year has seen a marked push for Nespresso brand marketing. In November, former England football captain David Beckham penned a deal to promote the brand, with the partnership consisting of Beckham sharing “an exclusive view of the genuine coffee moments he enjoys” and highlighting how “even as a global icon, he still needs a moment of mindfulness”, Nespresso said at the time.

In March, Nespresso UK entered the on-the-go coffee market for the first time with the launch of The Nespresso Bar, located close to Liverpool Street Station in central London.

It comes after Nespresso responded last summer to the controversy surrounding its B Corp status, with critics claiming the brand had an “abysmal track record” on human rights that was “at odds with the ethical and just future B Corps want to build”.