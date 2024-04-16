Gopuff has launched a platform – Powered by Gopuff – which allows brands to leverage the quick-commerce company’s dark store and courier network to deliver items ordered on their own websites.

Shoppers can make purchases on a brand’s direct-to-consumer website, and the orders are automatically routed to the nearest Gopuff micro-fulfilment centre, where they’re picked, packed, and delivered to customers “in as fast as 15 minutes” the company said.

The move would be “driving profitable order volume and diversifying revenue streams” for the rapid grocer, it said.

The platform has been in testing over the last six months with 20 fmcg brands, including Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever, Mondelez International and Nestlé.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building and scaling our own hyper-local logistics network and operations to consistently meet customer demands for fast, affordable, and reliable delivery,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of business at Gopuff.

“As a result of this work, we’ve established ourselves as the face of instant commerce. Now, with the launch of Powered by Gopuff, we’re also becoming the fabric of instant commerce by extending our proprietary fulfilment and logistics capabilities beyond the Gopuff app for the first time.”

As part of the launch, Gopuff has released a product called Storefronts, a Shopify-based online store theme “integrated with Gopuff APIs” which means brands can launch DTC sites “in a matter of days, not weeks or months”. Storefronts is available to all brands currently selling through Gopuff.

“Nobody wants the responsibility of getting a pint of Ben & Jerry’s from a nearby store to their couch. Not even us. That last mile delivery is complicated,” said Jay Tandan, global head of digital marketing at Ben & Jerry’s. “Storefronts Powered by Gopuff solves that struggle for us and for Ben & Jerry’s fans across the country. Their micro-fulfilment centers provide a quick and easy way to get Ben & Jerry’s euphoria right to your door in a flash.”

The Powered by Gopuff offering is currently available across the US, with a UK launch now being considered.

The company plans to launch Fulfilment Powered by Gopuff in Q2, a standalone warehousing and logistics service that “gives brands the tools to seamlessly integrate and promote instant delivery on their existing DTC website”.

Gopuff is not the first delivery player to offer its service and tech as a white label product to retailers and brands. Deliveroo’s quick-commerce arm Deliveroo Hop launched a rapid grocery-as-a-service model in 2022. Deliveroo provides its “Hop operating expertise, inventory management and picking technology” to upmarket grocery retailer Supermarket of Dreams.

Rapid grocer Jiffy that year launched ‘Jiffy Q-Commerce as a Service’, enabling brands and retailers to offer sub-15-minute delivery of their products via their own DTC site, but using Jiffy’s ordering system and fulfilment network. The first partner for the offering was BrewDog, which worked with Jiffy to launch an ultra-fast beer delivery service. However, Jiffy struggled to make a success of it, later ceasing all consumer-facing operations.

Uber’s white label delivery service Uber Direct has also been securing retail partners, most recently Co-op, allowing Co-op online customers to shop directly with the retailer online but with deliveries handled by Uber couriers.