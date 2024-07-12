After chalking up a win in the final week of last year’s Grocer 33 competition, Asda has got the new season underway in impressive fashion, with two further wins, to make it three on the trot – even with the loyalty prices of rivals Tesco and Sainsbury’s now included in our weekly price comparison survey.

Asda’s 68.75 total was £1.51 cheaper than the equivalent basket from nearest rival Sainsbury’s, despite the latter offering a £7 (or 10%) saving via its Nectar Prices loyalty scheme.

It was also £1.88 cheaper than Tesco, despite £5.65 (or 8%) being knocked off the bill for our Tesco shopper thanks to Clubcard Prices.

Asda’s victory was built on consistency: while offering only five price-only promotions, it was cheapest on 14 items, five of them exclusively, with the coriander the pick of the bunch.

Nearest rival Sainsbury’s was actually cheapest and exclusively cheapest on more items than Asda (16 and seven respectively). It also offered the joint highest number of promotions (13) and the most price-only promotions (nine), most of them Nectar Prices offers, as well as the biggest discount (£7) in its £70.26 basket.

Annual inflation was down to 0.3% across the five supermarkets, with Tesco’s £70.63 total notable for delivering the biggest year-on-year reduction, down 4% or £2.85, lowering the price on six items in the process.

At an individual SKU level, however, 20 of the 33 items are still up in price year on year, with six – the Beyond burgers, cherry tomatoes, carbonara sauce, Gran Gallo risotto rice, Weetabix Crispy Minis and double cream – still recording double-digit inflation.

Morrisons was £5.64 more expensive than Asda (with still no savings from loyalty prices) with Waitrose £12.53 off the pacesetter, despite £6.49 of savings from 10 promotions.