Store manager: Nicola Mowforth

Store: Tesco Roundhay, Leeds

Opened: 1988

Size: 40,000 sq ft

Market share: 2.8%

Population: 241,091

Grocery spend: £16,837,526

Spend by household: £167.93

Competitors: 53

Nearest rivals: Aldi 0.11 miles, Asda 1.48 miles, Co-op 0.98 miles, Iceland 1 mile, Lidl 1.66 miles, M&S 1.97 miles, Morrisons 0.63 miles, Sainsbury’s 1.0 miles, Tesco 1.38 miles, Waitrose 2.7 miles Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius.

How long have you worked for Tesco? I’ve been with Tesco for 28 years, 13 of them as a store manager across several stores. I’ve been with Leeds Roundhay for three-and-a-half years. I’ve done some work at a regional level focusing on customer service, shrinkage, and security – but working in store is the part of the role I love.

How do you stand out to your competitors in the area? Roundhay is probably the most diverse store in the area, especially in our regional group. We have a mix of customers from all sorts of backgrounds, celebrating every religious festival going. We go really big on events like Ramadan and Passover. It’s the execution of those ranges and being able to cater for shoppers through our world food range that keeps them coming to us.

What’s your favourite display currently on show in store? The Valentine’s Day PoS looks great and is really impactful. It’s a time when I love to be out the front talking to customers, helping the men find the right bunch of flowers or trying to sell some of our other offers on prosecco and chocolate.

How have customers reacted to the relaunch of Double Clubcard Points in January? There’s been a steady increase in Clubcard penetration over the last 12 months – there are currently 8,000 lines under Clubcard Prices across Tesco.

I wouldn’t say that the Double Clubcard points offer has changed shopping habits. What we have seen is a lot of customers saving up their Clubcard vouchers so they could really benefit over the Christmas period. We have seen an increase in Clubcard sales on world food lines. We’ve got offers on large bottles of oil and 10kg bags of rice.

The store scored highly for service. Have you invested in that? In the last 12 months we’ve rolled out the new role of shift leader. The people who got those roles were all promoted from within, and we’re really seeing the benefit of that. We constantly try and improve our shopping trip by listening to feedback daily from customers. The business has also supported us. We’ve just had some more investment to ensure we have more colleagues at the front of the store by the checkouts, but also on the shop floor.

Being able to have the right colleagues in the right places has helped us deliver on service.

How do you approach the balance between self-service and manned checkouts? Because of our location we have a busy lunch and evening trade, so around 50% of our customers use the self-service checkouts. We run on the basis of having one colleague to every three tills, which is something the company has invested in. If we have customers queueing at the main bank, we will still open a checkout for them. We’ve done a big piece of training over the last year to ensure every colleague is trained at being able to serve on checkouts, so whenever demand is there we can call a colleague to open a till.

What are your priorities as a store over the next few months? Our immediate priorities don’t change. We invest in the small things that make the biggest difference to our customers. The team have been on such a journey over the last three years and have had to use resilience to make this a great place to work. I’ve never been prouder.