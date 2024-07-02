Winner: Tesco

So many retailers are raising their game to attract and retain talent but Tesco stood out with a “fantastic” entry that included a number of “unique and well executed initiatives”.

As well as supporting competitive pay increases for its 200,000-strong staff, it improved maternity, paternity and adoption leave benefits, and a new virtual GP service to improve access to healthcare was a resounding success.

On the diversity and inclusion side, a highlight was the Black Action Plan spanning all areas of Tesco, including customers and commercial partners.

And after recruiting 774 apprentices last year, it recently launched Stronger Starts Apprenticeships, for 150 young people from deprived areas while Tesco’s work with the Prince’s Trust, since launching two years ago, has seen 18,039 achieve the Prince’s Trust employability qualification.

Shortlisted: