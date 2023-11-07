dairy drinks Arctic Coffee Vanilla Latte 3

Champion: Arctic Coffee Vanilla Latte

Great quality coupled with outstanding value was a winning combination for Arctic’s Vanilla Latte. Judges commended the “delicious and tasty” flavour, as well as its value for money – coming at an rsp of £1.10 for 330ml.

The Vanilla Latte is the first of six flavours in Arctic’s seasonal NPD range, which were chosen with the help of consumer feedback on the brand’s Instagram page. Other flavours include Autumnal Toffee Nut, which is in stores now.

Silver Medal

  • Cocio Delight Chocolate Milk

Bronze Medal

  • Arla B.O.B Semi Skimmed Milk
  • ProMlk Strawberry Protein Shake
  • Starbucks Chilled Classics Multiserve Skinny Latte
 

