Champion: Arctic Coffee Vanilla Latte
Great quality coupled with outstanding value was a winning combination for Arctic’s Vanilla Latte. Judges commended the “delicious and tasty” flavour, as well as its value for money – coming at an rsp of £1.10 for 330ml.
The Vanilla Latte is the first of six flavours in Arctic’s seasonal NPD range, which were chosen with the help of consumer feedback on the brand’s Instagram page. Other flavours include Autumnal Toffee Nut, which is in stores now.
Silver Medal
- Cocio Delight Chocolate Milk
Bronze Medal
- Arla B.O.B Semi Skimmed Milk
- ProMlk Strawberry Protein Shake
- Starbucks Chilled Classics Multiserve Skinny Latte
With thanks
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17Currently reading
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Dairy Drinks
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
No comments yet