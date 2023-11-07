Champion: My Expert Midwife Totally Immense Dribble Defence
My Expert Midwife created this product to treat the rashes and sore patches that tend to develop around the chin and neck areas of babies. As the name suggests, it acts as a “defence” against the dribble that causes the irritation. The cream was tested by experts in midwifery and dermatology during its development – and got a similarly positive response from our judges. Our panel, who tested the line on their own babies, was full of praise for the “truly great product”. And, as they noted, there is nothing quite like it on the market.
Silver Medal
- Dove Advanced Care Original
- WooWoo Manifesto Gentle Foaming Body wash
Bronze Medal
- KinKind My Platinum Touch Purple Shampoo bar
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
27
The Grocer’s New Product & Packaging Awards 2023: Personal Care
