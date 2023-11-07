PB drinks Biotiful Gut Health Oat Kefit Cherry 3

Champion: Biotiful Gut Health Oat Kefir Cherry

Biotiful developed its oat-based kefir range to meet a need “for a plant-based, flexitarian and vegan kefir in the market that, unlike the competition, isn’t made from high saturated fat coconut milk”. And its vanilla flavour proved a crowd-pleaser, earning a silver medal in this category.

But the judging panel was unanimous that cherry was the clear winner. Our panel noted its “good natural cherry top notes”, enjoyable texture and eye-catching look and feel. “The packaging is great, stands out and fits the product well,” said one.

 

Silver

  • Biotiful Gut Health Oat Kefir Vanilla

Bronze

  • Oddlygood Barista Oat Drink Vanilla
 

