Champion: Biotiful Gut Health Oat Kefir Cherry
Biotiful developed its oat-based kefir range to meet a need “for a plant-based, flexitarian and vegan kefir in the market that, unlike the competition, isn’t made from high saturated fat coconut milk”. And its vanilla flavour proved a crowd-pleaser, earning a silver medal in this category.
But the judging panel was unanimous that cherry was the clear winner. Our panel noted its “good natural cherry top notes”, enjoyable texture and eye-catching look and feel. “The packaging is great, stands out and fits the product well,” said one.
Silver
- Biotiful Gut Health Oat Kefir Vanilla
Bronze
- Oddlygood Barista Oat Drink Vanilla
