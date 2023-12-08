Booker is freezing wholesale prices on over 40 products until 2 January.

The price locks are on beers, wines and spirits, including Stella Artois, 19 Crimes, and Jack Daniel’s, as well as in the soft drinks category.

The wholesale giant said it would help retailers grow their margins over the festive period, with up to 49% profit to be earned.

It is also lowering wholesale prices across the vape category until 26 January, on market-leading brands such as Lost Mary, Found Mary, ElfBar and Ske Crystal. Retailers can also earn up to a 5% discount now, on vapes included in its Spend & Save schemes.

Booker is further bolstering its festive promotions by dropping wholesale prices on Jack’s carrots, parsnips, brussels sprouts and potatoes, with over 25% profit to be earned, according to the company.

“It is essential that retailers can rely on Booker to deliver the best choice, price, and service for them, while still delivering high margins,” said Booker Retail MD Colm Johnson. “We continue to be committed and offer excellent value for not only the shoppers but also our retailers.”

Booker announced in October it was locking the prices on 700 catering products to support its foodservice customers over the festive period.

Frozen until 2 January, these include fresh turkey butterfly at £4.99 per kilo, KTC vegetable cooking oil at £27.99 per 20 litres, and six 75cl bottles of prosecco for £34.99.

Booker catering customer director Darren Bown said: “We continue to focus on what’s important to our customers, responding quickly to their feedback and what matters most to them.

“Showcasing our largest-ever price lockdown this festive period, as well as lower prices on key essentials, we are committed to ensuring that our caterers have every opportunity to maintain and grow their gross profit throughout the festive period.

“Underpinning our price proposition is our market-leading availability, order via web for delivery or collect in branch service as well as our quality guarantee across all fresh meat, including our premium award-winning Blackgate range.

“We know this is a busy time for our caterers and Booker is here when they need us. We really believe that all caterers are better off with Booker.”