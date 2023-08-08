JJ Foodservice is adding a swathe of new products to its direct to consumer offer as the wholesaler rebrands it to JJ Home Essentials.

The range, which can be delivered directly to customers’ doors, has been expanded by 30% in a bid to offer more choice and savings on family-friendly products.

These span meat and fish, including smaller packs of fresh steaks, salmon portions and marinated chicken breast, as well as new fruit & veg lines, drinks, dairy, pastry, snacks and desserts.

It has also added new hygiene, cleaning and homeware products, including Colgate toothbrushes and smaller microwave containers.

The offer has been rebranded to JJ Home Essentials, previously named JJ Home since its launch in 2020 to support households during the Covid pandemic, to attract new customers.

A new dedicated Home Essentials webpage has also been launched for easier navigation purposes.

“Keeping a household afloat and feeding a big family can drain your wallet,” said JJ Foodservice senior category manager Mehmet Nohutcu. “That’s why we have expanded the range to provide more choices and incredible savings.

“Our revamped branding and marketing will encourage more people to try our Home Essentials range, bringing top-quality products right to your doorstep.

“We look forward to developing the range even further with our supplier partners.”