JJ Foodservice has launched a new own brand professional cleaning range.

The new ‘Clean Choice’ selection includes disinfectant sprays, surface cleaners, floor gels, and washing-up liquids pitched at affordable prices.

JJ said the new range was suitable for use across all industries including restaurants, hotels, schools and healthcare facilities.

Since its launch three weeks ago, Clean Choice has been shown initial signs of success, with over 1,000 business customers purchasing the range and sales doubling week on week.

As a promotional offer, JJ will also provide a complimentary wall planner to customers when they purchase Clean Choice products, helping them to adhere to health & safety regulations.

“We understand the importance of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for both your employees and customers,” said JJ category manager Suna Durakoglu.

“Our free wall planner is just one way we offer additional support,” she continued.

It comes as overall own-brand sales at JJ Foodservice now account for a record 41% of turnover this year.

Last month, JJ launched an own brand extra virgin olive oil as prices in the category continue to soar.

Own label sales now account for 62.6% of volume in the grocery market, according to Kantar data.