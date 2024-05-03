Kellanova took to the road to visit wholesale depots across the country last week to highlight sales opportunities in the cereal category.

Kellanova, formerly the Kellogg Company, visited 10 depots last week, including United Wholesale Scotland, United Wholesale Grocers, Parfetts, Lioncroft Wholesale, Dhamecha and Bestway, as well as eight independent retail stores.

The visits highlighted the sales opportunity for both retailers and wholesalers.

Kellanova head of wholesale Hannah Fearnley said wholesale was a “vital” channel for Kellogg’s and one with increasing margins.

“Grocery traditionally undertrades in convenience stores, so it is an enormous opportunity for both wholesalers and retailers,” said Fearnley.

“Cereal is a huge category, worth £1.5bn in the past year, and has a huge role to play in symbols and independents.

“We know how communities rely on their local stores to have the products they need, and as seven out of the top 10 cereal brands are Kellogg’s family favourites, we’re supporting them to maximise this sales opportunity and drive genuine sales growth.”

The roadshow started in Glasgow last Monday and made its last stop at the Sugro trade show today.