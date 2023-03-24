Who’s up?
↑ 45
65 (110)
Buxton
Summer 2022 was a boon for water brands – and none benefited more than Buxton. Amid record temperatures and a return of on-the-go occasions, the brand outpaced larger rivals by a considerable margin. It shifted 26.9 million more packs.
↑ 22
94 (116)
Fox’s
Cash-conscious Brits have turned to posh biscuits as an affordable treat in the past year. That has translated to an extra £22.6m for higher-end biscuit brand Fox’s, which enjoyed a 15.1% boost to volumes – equating to 13.3 million extra packs.
↑ 21
58 (79)
Highland Spring
Here’s another beneficiary from the bottled water comeback. As the mercury soared last summer, so did Highland Spring’s sales. The brand’s £31m better off after seeing 9.6 million more units ring through tills.
Who’s down?
↓ 30
97 (67)
Fever-Tree
The posh mixer brand’s year was quiet in terms of innovation – and dire in terms of sales. It’s tumbled down the top 100 on the back of a £25m decline – driven by a slowdown in at-home cocktails.
↓ 18
79 (61)
John West
Not even a 24% rise in average pack price could prevent John West from suffering a double-digit decline in value. It’s down 13.9%. Messaging around the affordability of canned fish will be key to recouping losses in the year ahead, says the brand.
↓ 14
77 (63)
Kenco
With value down £12.5m, Kenco is banking on Brits enjoying more coffee occasions at home as the cost of living crisis continues. It certainly needs the help – the brand has suffered a 23% decline in units.
How Britain’s 100 biggest brands are innovating through a cost of living crisis
