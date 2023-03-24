Who’s up?

↑ 45

65 (110)

Buxton

Summer 2022 was a boon for water brands – and none benefited more than Buxton. Amid record temperatures and a return of on-the-go occasions, the brand outpaced larger rivals by a considerable margin. It shifted 26.9 million more packs.

↑ 22

94 (116)

Fox’s

Cash-conscious Brits have turned to posh biscuits as an affordable treat in the past year. That has translated to an extra £22.6m for higher-end biscuit brand Fox’s, which enjoyed a 15.1% boost to volumes – equating to 13.3 million extra packs.

↑ 21

58 (79)

Highland Spring

Here’s another beneficiary from the bottled water comeback. As the mercury soared last summer, so did Highland Spring’s sales. The brand’s £31m better off after seeing 9.6 million more units ring through tills.

Who’s down?

↓ 30

97 (67)

Fever-Tree

The posh mixer brand’s year was quiet in terms of innovation – and dire in terms of sales. It’s tumbled down the top 100 on the back of a £25m decline – driven by a slowdown in at-home cocktails.

↓ 18

79 (61)

John West

Not even a 24% rise in average pack price could prevent John West from suffering a double-digit decline in value. It’s down 13.9%. Messaging around the affordability of canned fish will be key to recouping losses in the year ahead, says the brand.

↓ 14

77 (63)

Kenco

With value down £12.5m, Kenco is banking on Brits enjoying more coffee occasions at home as the cost of living crisis continues. It certainly needs the help – the brand has suffered a 23% decline in units.