Pureis and Cannaray have become the first two CBD brands to have their novel food applications progressed past risk assessment by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA announced this week it had moved the applications of the two brands from the risk assessment phase to the risk management stage, after concluding that the two brand’s CBD products were safe when consumed in line with its consumer advice of up to 10mg per day.

The two applications will now face further scrutiny of “other legitimate factors” that could pose a risk to consumers, including the labelling of products linked to them. They will then be sent for ministerial approval to await full authorisation for sale.

Pureis and Cannaray use synthetic 98% pure-form CBD and 98% pure-form CBD isolate respectively, selling products including oils, drops, capsules and gummies. They are stocked in retailers including Holland & Barrett, Boots and Amazon.

The progression of the two applications marked “a crucial milestone not only for Cannaray but also for the entire CBD category in the UK”, Cannaray said.

“This advancement to the risk management stage is a testament to Cannaray’s unwavering dedication to excellence and compliance,” said Howard Radcliffe, MD of Cannaray. “We are proud to be at the forefront of driving innovation and establishing best practices within the UK CBD industry.”

Pureis, meanwhile, said the FSA’s decision to progress its application was “paving the way for a safer, more responsible era to shop CBD in the UK”.

“This is a monumental achievement and a complete game-changer for the CBD industry,” said Chanelle McCoy, CEO of Pureis brand owner Chanelle McCoy Health.

Although no brand can bring new CBD products and formulations to market, Chanelle McCoy Health said it would now be exploring the possibility of NPD pending full regulatory approval.

“Chanelle McCoy Health is poised to expand its product portfolio, incorporating CBD and other active ingredients into new orals and topicals,” it said. “This strategic expansion aims to help the consumer navigate the product they choose for their particular needs.

“These expansion plans not only signify diversification of the Pureis product range, but also offer the potential of new job opportunities and economic growth within the UK.”

The FSA, however, is yet to offer any indication of when brands and consumers can expect full authorisation.

The ongoing delay last month prompted the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI) to write to FSA CEO Emily Miles, arguing the body had “wholly failed to comply” with its legal obligation to validate novel food applications within timelines set out by EU regulation and retained in UK law.