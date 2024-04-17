Mondelez International has launched a new non-HFSS Cadbury range, Brunch Light, in Honey & Oat and Orange flavours.

The new range is a response to rising demand for ‘healthier’ snacking.

Both Honey & Oat and Orange contain less than 100 calories per bar and will be sold as multipacks (5x26g) at an rrp of £1.25. They will be available from the end of April.

“This innovation comes to market backed by shopper insight to help it cater to a real category demand from consumers,” said Mondelez International brand manager for Cadbury Brunch, Bethany Wenn.

“Packed full of wholegrain oats and containing 12% Cadbury milk chocolate in each bar, the Cadbury Brunch Light range is irresistibly delicious. We know shoppers are on the hunt for lower-calorie cereal bars that still taste great.”

Healthier biscuit sales on the rise

Total healthier biscuit sales grew 10% in the year to 23 November [NIQ], while orange remains the third-biggest flavour across biscuits [Kantar].

Mondelez has bolstered its non-HFSS offering across a range of its brands in recent months, including Belvita Soft Bakes, Maynards Bassetts Juicies and Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier.